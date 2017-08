Oct 6 (Reuters) - GobiMin Inc :

* Outstanding principal amount of loan is currently $3.5 million

* GobiMin extended a loan agreement

* Agrees to extend repayment term from October 6, 2016 to April 6, 2017 with respect to a $4 million revolving, term loan facility

* All other terms of loan agreement remain unchanged