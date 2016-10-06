BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright reaffirms 2016 guidance and offers 2017 outlook

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Curtiss-wright Corp :

* Wright Corp reaffirms 2016 guidance and offers initial 2017 outlook

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.00

* Company reaffirms full-year 2016 guidance for sales, operating income, operating margin, diluted EPS and free cash flow

* Wright - "for 2017, we expect our sales to be in-line with 2016"

* Wright - also expect moderate operating margin improvement in 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S