BRIEF-Monster Worldwide reports preliminary revenue for Q3

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Monster Worldwide Inc :

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $143 million to $145 million

* Monster worldwide announces preliminary revenue for the third quarter 2016

* "Q3 continued to be a challenging business environment"

* Company expects Q3 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $143 million to $145 million

* Weakness in bookings in prior quarters resulted in decline in Q3 2016 revenue in north america of 16 pct on a year over year basis