BRIEF-International Speedway Corp reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-International Speedway Corp reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corporation

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Q3 revenue $129 million versus $125.5 million

* Capital expenditures with $600.0 million capital expenditure plan will total about $21.2 million for remainder of fiscal 2016

* Expect dividends to increase in 2017 and beyond by approximately four to five percent annually

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
