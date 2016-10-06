FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICU Medical to buy Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer for $1 bln in cash, stock
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICU Medical to buy Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer for $1 bln in cash, stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - ICU Medical Inc :

* ICU Medical Inc to acquire the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock

* Deal for $1 billion

* Pfizer will receive approximately $400 million in newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock

* Upon completion of transaction, Pfizer will own approximately 16.6 percent of ICU Medical

* Pfizer has agreed to certain restrictions on transfer of its shares for at least 18 months

* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance of $370 million revenue

* So long as Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of icu equity, it will have right to nominate 1 director to board in co's proxy materials

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.54, revenue view $367.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash from ICU Medical

* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report quarterly revenue of approximately $96 million

* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report $1.20 adjusted earnings per share

* As Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of ICU Medical's common equity, it will have right to nominate one director to co's board

* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance $4.60 adjusted diluted eps

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
