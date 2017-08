Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc :

* September sales fell 5 percent to $6.1 million

* "continues to be a challenging environment with lower sales volumes and store traffic"

* "expect external headwinds to continue for foreseeable future"

* Tandy Leather Factory Inc reports September 2016 sales down 5% compared to september 2015

* September same store sales fell 2 percent