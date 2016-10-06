BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent
* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters
Oct 6 Village Super Market Inc :
* Village Super Market reports results for the fourth quarter ended July 30, 2016
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.6 percent
* Q4 sales rose 7.8 percent to $437.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart drops after issuing flat profit forecast for next year
MOSCOW, Oct 6 The Russian government plans to sell a stake in top oil firm Rosneft in November, TASS news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)