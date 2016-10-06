FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Street Capital provides business update in response to new department of finance mortgage insurance rules
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Street Capital provides business update in response to new department of finance mortgage insurance rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc :

* Street Capital provides business update in response to new department of finance mortgage insurance rules

* Reviewing impact of rule changes with respect to its current and future business plans

* View is that these changes will be most impactful for those lending institutions that solely rely on availability of mortgage insurance

* Expects that in near-term there may be a negative impact on new prime mortgage originations generally in market

* Street capital is in final stages of its application to minister of finance to obtain a schedule i bank licence

* Does not expect most recent changes to mortgage insurance rules to negatively impact progress toward becoming schedule i bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
