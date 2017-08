BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 to $0.45

Oct 6 (Reuters) - CIRCOR International Inc :

* CIRCOR announces preliminary third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 to $0.45

* "our preliminary Q3 results reflect prolonged weakness in energy markets"

* "supplier quality issues we noted in Q2 in our defense business continued to impact shipments in Q3"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $148.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $133 million to $135 million

* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28