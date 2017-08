Oct 6 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* FY group attributable net profit of 0.2 million euros ($223,160) versus loss of 17.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA of 13.5 million euros , at 16.7 pct of sales

* Says at constant currency and excluding new subsidiaries opening related costs, Fy EBITDA reflects 15.4 million euros and margin of 18.7 pct

