BRIEF-Meridian OHC Partners reports 13.3 pct stake in Cyanotech - SEC filing
* Meridian OHC Partners LP reports 13.3 percent stake in Cyanotech Corp as of Oct. 6 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dVm2Aw) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* FY group attributable net profit of 0.2 million euros ($223,160) versus loss of 17.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 13.5 million euros , at 16.7 pct of sales
* Says at constant currency and excluding new subsidiaries opening related costs, Fy EBITDA reflects 15.4 million euros and margin of 18.7 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meridian OHC Partners LP reports 13.3 percent stake in Cyanotech Corp as of Oct. 6 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dVm2Aw) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Land And Buildings Investment Management Llc :
Oct 6 Dutch oil-ship lessor SBM Offshore NV said on Thursday that Brazilian prosecutors have confirmed their Sept. 1 decision to reject a $328.2 million leniency deal to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with state-led oil company Petrobras.