BRIEF-Allegiant reports September 2016 traffic

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* Q3 load factor 84.7% versus 86.1%

* Q3 revenue passenger miles 2.65 billion, up 18.3 percent

* Allegiant reports September 2016 traffic

* Sept load factor 79.9% versus 81.1%

* Sept revenue passenger miles 655.7 million versus 499.2 million

* Sept available seat miles 821 million versus 615.6 million

* Preliminary 3rd quarter 2016 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $1.57/gallon

* Q3 available seat miles 3.12 billion, up 20.2 percent

* Sees 4th quarter 2016 system asms up 10 to 14 %

* Sees 1st quarter 2017 system asms up 10% to 14 %