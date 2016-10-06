BRIEF-Gap Inc says Sept sales fall 2 pct to $1.43 bln
* September same store sales view down 2.9 percent - thomson reuters data
Oct 6 Biostage Inc
* Biostage management has determined that it will extend duration of ongoing GLP animal studies
* Biostage provides regulatory update of Cellspan Esophageal Implant
* Expects to file its ind application with FDA by end of Q2 of 2017
* FDA requested that company extend its pre-clinical large-animal safety study for its Cellspan Esophageal Implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tom Peddie becomes new VP, GM of North America, succeeding Joaquin Hidalgo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valeant appoints Louis W. Yu, Ph.D. as chief quality officer