BRIEF-Talen Energy says stockholders approve acquisition by affiliates of Riverstone Holdings

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Corp

* Talen energy stockholders approve acquisition by affiliates of riverstone holdings llc

* Applications to approve transaction remain pending before federal energy regulatory commission and nuclear regulatory commission

* Transaction remains on schedule to close by end of 2016

* Required vote of a majority of co's stockholders not affiliated with riverstone was obtained, satisfying condition under merger agreement