a year ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners says agreements to acquire assets in South Texas
October 6, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners says agreements to acquire assets in South Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners LP -

* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to acquire midstream and other assets in south texas

* Will acquire Sanchez Energy's 50% interest in Carnero Processing, LLC for an initial payment of approximately $47.7 million in cash

* Will acquire certain production assets, located in south texas, from sanchez energy for total consideration of $27 million

* Assumption by SPP of some capital commitments to Carnero Processing, which are estimated at about $32.3 million

* Anticipate deals will increase Co's midstream, production revenue and adjusted EBITDA as Co completes 2016 and heads into 2017

* Sanchez Energy plans to spend approximately two-thirds of its 2016 drilling and completion budget at Catarina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

