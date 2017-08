Oct 6 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc :

* Trilogy Metals announces third quarter results and provides a corporate and project update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Expects to realize a gain on Sunward Investments' sale of approximately $4.4 million in Q4 of 2016

* Working capital available is sufficient to meet its operational requirements over next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: