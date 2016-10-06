FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Honeywell lowers its 2016 sales and profit forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeywell lowers its 2016 sales and profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell updates financial guidance for new reporting segments, portfolio enhancements, and segment outlooks

* Benefits from accounting change and sale of htsi will be deployed to fund restructuring and other charges in Q3

* First- and second-quarter results have been recast to reflect a $0.03 and $0.04 tax benefit

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.60 to $6.64 excluding items

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.74 to $1.78

* Elected to adopt financial accounting standards board's accounting standards update 2016-09 for stock compensation in Q3

* Core organic sales are now expected to be down 1-2 percent for full year

* Impact of potential Q4 debt refinancing to result in a fourth-quarter pre-tax charge of approximately $140 million

* Sees Q4 sales $10.1 billion - $10.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $10.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $10.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $1.60

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $1.67 excluding items

* Sees Q3 sales about $9.8 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.