Oct 6 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc

* SkyWest, Inc. Reports combined September 2016 traffic for SkyWest airlines and ExpressJet airlines

* SkyWest generated 2.72 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for september 2016, compared to 2.87 billion

* Sept. load factor 82.8 percent versus 82.0 percent

* Sept. revenue passenger miles 2.25 billion versus 2.35 billion