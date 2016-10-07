BRIEF-Canexus says special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Canexus Corp - Canexus appoints David Collyer as board chair, special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid

* Canexus Corp - Canexus board is evaluating Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid and will issue a directors' circular on or before October 19, 2016

* Canexus Corp - Special committee of independent directors will oversee corporation's response to hostile takeover bid launched by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Canexus Corp - Says David Collyer appointed chairman of the board

* Canexus Corp - Canexus has retained CIBC Capital Markets and Valence Group as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: