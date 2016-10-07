FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-New York REIT provides update regarding management contract RFP process
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York REIT provides update regarding management contract RFP process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT provides update regarding management contract RFP process

* Independent directors of company's board of directors contacted 31 entities to submit proposals

* NYRT board decided to pursue RFP to obtain best possible terms for management of company

* There is no termination payment or fees due to arc upon termination of contract in accordance with its existing terms

* Existing management contract between co, New York Recovery Advisors LLC is terminable by co on Dec 26, 60 days prior written notice

* As of deadline for interested parties to submit proposals, company had received 14 proposals

* Company expects that any new management contract would take effect December 27, 2016

* Moving forward to thoroughly evaluate proposals and expect to be performing diligence on candidate entities in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.