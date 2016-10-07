FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016
October 7, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue $100,000

* Spectrum lease revenue is trending upwards and expect continued quarter over quarter growth

* Straight Path Communications qtrly net loss attributable of $3.8 million compared to $1.8 million net loss in the prior fiscal quarter

* FCC has commenced an investigation

* Co said "following conclusion of independent investigation we commissioned, we disclosed findings, including to FCC"

* In coming weeks and months, intend to move forward with attempts at resolution and/or furthering progress of cases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
