BRIEF-Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue $100,000

* Spectrum lease revenue is trending upwards and expect continued quarter over quarter growth

* Straight Path Communications qtrly net loss attributable of $3.8 million compared to $1.8 million net loss in the prior fiscal quarter

* FCC has commenced an investigation

* Co said "following conclusion of independent investigation we commissioned, we disclosed findings, including to FCC"

