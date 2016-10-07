BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd revises Q2 loss per share $1.99

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Revised Q2 loss per share $1.99
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces revisions to its second quarter and six months 2016 financial results
* Believes there are approximately $21.5 million in markers receivable as of June 30 at an elevated risk of collectability
* Revising unaudited results for three, six months ended June 30, 2016 to include non-cash $21.5 million provision for doubtful accounts