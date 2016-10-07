BRIEF-Transocean Ltd co's unit prices offering of senior secured notes
* Says will issue U.S. $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
Oct 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Revised Q2 loss per share $1.99
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces revisions to its second quarter and six months 2016 financial results
* Believes there are approximately $21.5 million in markers receivable as of June 30 at an elevated risk of collectability
* Revising unaudited results for three, six months ended June 30, 2016 to include non-cash $21.5 million provision for doubtful accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says will issue U.S. $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
* Prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, 6.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)