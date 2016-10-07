BRIEF-Otonomy reiterates financial guidance, says non-gaap operating expenses for 2017 would not exceed 2016

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc :

* Otonomy holds investor and analyst day and provides corporate update

* Reiterated its financial guidance that non-gaap operating expenses for 2017 would not exceed 2016

* 2017 cash burn is expected to decline from 2016 due to flat operating expense level combined with expected increases in otiprio revenue

* Otonomy reiterated its financial guidance that non-gaap operating expenses for 2016 would total $100-$105 million

* Two identical phase 3 trials for oto-104 in ménière's disease are ongoing with results of both trials expected in second half of 2017

* Cash burn for 2017 is expected to decline from 2016 as a result of flat operating expense level