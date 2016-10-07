BRIEF-Transocean Ltd co's unit prices offering of senior secured notes
* Says will issue U.S. $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
Oct 7 Silicon Motion Technology Corp :
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp Sees Q3 Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) is expected to be in 48% to 49% range
* Silicon Motion announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details
* Based upon its preliminary Q3 financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to be 11% to 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, 6.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)