BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with one year term-out option

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canoe EIT Income Fund :

* Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with a one year term-out option

* Canoe EIT Income Fund announces October 2016 distribution and credit facility renewal

* Canoe EIT Income Fund says renewed its credit facility with its existing lender effective October 7, 2016

* Maximum available credit is $250 million with Canoe financial having option to increase facility to $300 million