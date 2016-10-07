FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with one year term-out option
October 7, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with one year term-out option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canoe EIT Income Fund :

* Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with a one year term-out option

* Canoe EIT Income Fund announces October 2016 distribution and credit facility renewal

* Canoe EIT Income Fund says renewed its credit facility with its existing lender effective October 7, 2016

* Maximum available credit is $250 million with Canoe financial having option to increase facility to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

