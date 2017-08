Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexco Energy Corp

* Mexco Energy Corporation announces sale of acreage to Parsley Energy

* Mexco energy corp says received approximately $2.187 million in cash from a sale of working interests to Parsley Energy

* Mexco Energy Corp -Of sale proceeds, about $1.887 million is to be applied to Mexco's bank debt and balance to working capital of Mexco Source text :