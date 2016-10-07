BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces pricing for new credit facility

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* Casella Waste Systems Inc announces pricing for new credit facility

* Revolving line of credit facility in amount of $160 million

* Intends to use proceeds of credit facility also for repayment of company's existing senior secured asset-based revolving credit

* Investors have provided commitments to fund a new term loan b facility in amount of $350 million at 99.50% of principal amount

* Total annual interest savings is expected to be approximately $11 million

* Intends to use proceeds of credit facility for redemption of all of 7.75% senior subordinated notes due 2019 among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: