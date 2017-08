Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

* Dri announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $64.92 million

* Says expect advertising expenditures to be higher in fiscal year 2017 than they were in fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72