a year ago
BRIEF-Consolidated Water says plant at Windsor Field sustained damage to building due to Hurricane Matthew
October 7, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Water says plant at Windsor Field sustained damage to building due to Hurricane Matthew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Largest plant at blue hill road sustained only minor damage to building and continued to run throughout most of storm

* Plant at windsor field sustained damage to building; currently working to restore plant to operating condition

* Consolidated water co. ltd. Provides update on the impact of hurricane matthew on its operations in the bahamas and florida

* Plant at blue hill road shut down for safety reasons late thursday morning but now operating again using standby electrical generator

* Subsidiary aerex industries and administrative office in coral springs, florida did not sustain any damage from hurricane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
