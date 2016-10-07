BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA tentative approval for generic Seroquel XR

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Says received tentative approval from u.s. Fda for co's new drug application for quetiapine fumarate

* Launch of its generic versions of seroquel xr is subject to fda final approval of co's anda

* Intellipharmaceutics announces fda tentative approval for generic seroquel xr

* Intellipharmaceutics announces fda tentative approval for generic seroquel xr

* Pursuant to settlement between co & astrazeneca in 2012, co is permitted to launch generic versions of seroquel xr on nov 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: