a year ago
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA tentative approval for generic Seroquel XR
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 7, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA tentative approval for generic Seroquel XR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Says received tentative approval from u.s. Fda for co's new drug application for quetiapine fumarate

* Launch of its generic versions of seroquel xr is subject to fda final approval of co's anda

* Pursuant to settlement between co & astrazeneca in 2012, co is permitted to launch generic versions of seroquel xr on nov 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

