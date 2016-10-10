Oct 10 Conn's Inc :

* Conn's, Inc announces sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction

* Entered into an agreement to sell class C notes issued under securitization transaction announced on March 21, 2016

* Will receive upfront proceeds with respect to those notes of approximately $71.5 million, net of transaction costs

* Conn's Inc says face amount of class C notes to be sold is approximately $70.5 million

* Residual equity will continue to be retained by an affiliate of company