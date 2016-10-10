BRIEF-Interoil Corp says supreme court of Yukon approves pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp
* Interoil corp - supreme court of Yukon approved pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corporation
Oct 10 Pico Holdings Inc :
* Pico Holdings, Inc announces the sale of a majority of its oil & gas assets
* Says that on October 7, its Mendell Energy Group of companies closed on sale of a majority of their oil and gas assets
* Says gross proceeds of sale worth $10.2 million
* Says sale transaction will be recorded in company's consolidated statement of operations in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interoil corp - supreme court of Yukon approved pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corporation
* Conn's, Inc announces sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction
* Is prepared to offer a purchase price that will be at least £783.1 million for 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio, as of July 31 2016