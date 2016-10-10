Oct 10 Pico Holdings Inc :

* Pico Holdings, Inc announces the sale of a majority of its oil & gas assets

* Says that on October 7, its Mendell Energy Group of companies closed on sale of a majority of their oil and gas assets

* Says gross proceeds of sale worth $10.2 million

* Says sale transaction will be recorded in company's consolidated statement of operations in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: