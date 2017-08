Oct 10 (Reuters) - Radware Ltd :

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Radware announces preliminary results for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $47 million

* Radware Ltd - bookings in Q3 grew by double digits compared to Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: