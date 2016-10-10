BRIEF-Pico Holdings announces sale of a majority of its oil & gas assets for $10.2 mln
* Pico Holdings, Inc announces the sale of a majority of its oil & gas assets
Oct 10 Interoil Corp :
* Interoil provides update on exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil corp - supreme court of Yukon approved pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corporation
* Interoil corp - decision of supreme court of Yukon followed a contested hearing held on September 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conn's, Inc announces sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction
* Is prepared to offer a purchase price that will be at least £783.1 million for 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio, as of July 31 2016