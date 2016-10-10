FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dover Corp sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dover Corp sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dover Corp :

* Dover Corporation: Dover revises guidance, provides update on business trends, and updates the status of its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83

* Sees FY earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05

* Dover Corp - expects full year revenue to decline -4% to -5%

* Dover Corp - anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017 due to an ongoing regulatory review in United Kingdom

* Dover Corp - now anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017

* Revised FY revenue forecast includes organic revenue of -7% to -8%, as compared to prior organic forecast of -6% to -8%.

* Says unchanged from prior forecast are company's expectations for 7% growth from completed acquisitions

* Dover Corp - expect continued margin pressures in refrigeration & food equipment through end of year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $6.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dover Corp - intends to work with cma to address concerns about acquisition of Wayne

* Dover-Revised FY EPS guidance is $0.38 reduction at mid-point from prior forecast, reflecting lower performance, also includes expected $0.06 of costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.