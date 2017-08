Oct 10 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings SA :

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for September 2016

* Copa Holdings SA - system load factor for september 2016 was 82.7%, a 9.9 percentage point increase when compared to September 2015

* Copa Holdings SA - Sept. ASM 1,740.5 million versus 1,713.1 million

* Copa Holdings SA - September 2016 RPM 1,439.7 million, up 15.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: