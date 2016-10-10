FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Primo Water to acquire Glacier Water Services
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Primo Water to acquire Glacier Water Services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water to acquire Glacier Water Services, Inc.

* Primo Water Corp - total preliminary transaction consideration is approximately $263 million

* Primo Water Corp- Primo will acquire all outstanding shares of Glacier

* Primo Water Corp says acquisition agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Primo Water - assumed indebtedness includes Glacier’s trust preferred securities due in 2028, which will remain outstanding, to not be affected by deal

* Combination is expected to generate approximately $6.0 to $7.0 million in annual operational and shared service synergies

* Primo Water Corp says combined company will continue to be headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC and will keep a presence in Vista, CA post-closing

* Primo Water Corp- upon closing of transaction, Brian Mcinerney, CEO of Glacier Water, and key management will remain in place ,operate combined refill businesses

* Primo Water -total preliminary transaction consideration consists of about $50 million in cash, about $36 million in stock, about $177 million of net indebtedness

* Primo Water Corp- Water intends to fund cash portion of transaction consideration through a fully committed financing provided by Goldman Sachs Bank

* Primo Water -total preliminary transaction consideration also consists of 5 year warrants to purchase 2 million shares of Co at $11.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.