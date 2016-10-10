FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy provides preliminary Q3 financial results
October 10, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy provides preliminary Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy, Inc provides preliminary third quarter 2016 financial and operating results, increases 2016 guidance and introduces preliminary 2017 outlook

* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's average daily production during Q3 2016 was 44,923 BOE/D (73% oil), up 22% from Q2 2016

* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback is increasing its 2016 production guidance to a range of 41.0 to 42.0 MBOE/D

* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback now intends to complete 65 to 70 gross horizontal wells this year.

* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's 2016 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $350 to $425 million

* Diamondback Energy-Diamondback's subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP ("Viper"), had Q3 2016 production of 6,255 BOE/D (75% oil), up 16% from Q2 2016

* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback expects full year 2017 production to be between 52.0 MBOE/D and 58.0 MBOE/D.

* Diamondback Energy Inc- "operating four rigs with a fifth rig to be added in coming weeks and a sixth rig to be added early next year"

* Diamondback energy-decreasing its fy 2016 lease operating expense guidance to $5.50 to $6.00 per boe from a prior range of $5.50 to $6.25 per boe

* Diamondback Energy-preliminary FY 2017 production guidance is 52 to 58 MBOE/D

* We were engaged in discussions involving an acquisition but not actively pursuing further negotiations at this time

* Diamondback Energy Inc- Diamondback plans to complete 90 to 120 gross wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
