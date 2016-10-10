FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended Sept 30
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended Sept 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nxt-id Inc

* Quarterly revenue $3.0 million versus $418,100

* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* NXT-ID - operating loss for three months ended Sept 30, 2016 narrowed to about $500,000 versus an operating loss of $3 million for same period in 2015

* NXT-ID-Expect 2016 last quarter to show continued improved results as Co to have full quarter contribution from LogicMark,smart card deliveries to Worldventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
