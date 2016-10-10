FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Press release - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line and initial biomarker data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab in oral presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress

* Peregrine PHARMACEUTICALS INC - safety profile of combination of Bavituximab with Docetaxel was similar to placebo plus Docetaxel

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals-top-line results demonstrated addition of Bavituximab to Docetaxel did not result in improvement of study's primary endpoint

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals - Peregrine intends to further evaluate role of 2GP1 levels in response to Bavituximab therapy in future clinical trials

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- company has filed a new patent application directed to use of the initial biomarker discovery

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - findings collected with regard to 2GP1 as part of ongoing SUNRISE trial data analysis support further investigation

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sunrise phase III trial was discontinued earlier this year based on a pre-specified interim analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.