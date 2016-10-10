BRIEF-Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Press release - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line and initial biomarker data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab in oral presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress

* Peregrine PHARMACEUTICALS INC - safety profile of combination of Bavituximab with Docetaxel was similar to placebo plus Docetaxel

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals-top-line results demonstrated addition of Bavituximab to Docetaxel did not result in improvement of study's primary endpoint

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals - Peregrine intends to further evaluate role of 2GP1 levels in response to Bavituximab therapy in future clinical trials

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- company has filed a new patent application directed to use of the initial biomarker discovery

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - findings collected with regard to 2GP1 as part of ongoing SUNRISE trial data analysis support further investigation

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sunrise phase III trial was discontinued earlier this year based on a pre-specified interim analysis