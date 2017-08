Oct 10 (Reuters) - Accuride Corp :

* Accuride announces expiration of "go shop" period under merger agreement

* Accuride Corp - announces adoption of limited duration shareholder rights plan

* Accuride Corp - sets trigger at 20%

* Accuride Corp - dividend distribution to establish new rights plan will be payable to shareholders of record on October 21, 2016