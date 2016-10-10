BRIEF-Envestnet acquires Wheelhouse Analytics
* Envestnet Inc - Frank Coates, CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics will join Envestnet | Yodlee as executive managing director
Oct 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc :
* Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, Inc.
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc says advancepierre funded total purchase price entirely from existing cash
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - company expects acquisition will be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings per share by $0.07 - $0.09
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - Advancepierre funded total purchase price entirely from existing cash
* InfraREIT-Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to approve preliminary order in pending rate case of Sharyland Utilities, L.P.
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million