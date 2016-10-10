Oct 10 Mobileiron Inc :

* Mobileiron raises Q3 guidance

* Sees Q3 revenue $41 million to $42 million

* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million

* Mobileiron Inc - sees q3 NON-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be at low end of co's guidance of $41-$43 million

* Mobileiron Inc - "we believe we're on track to be cash flow positive in Q4"

* Q3 revenue view $40.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: