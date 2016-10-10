BRIEF-Endocyte presents data on two lead clinical programs at European society
* Endocyte presents data on two lead clinical programs at european society for medical oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress
Oct 10 Mobileiron Inc :
* Mobileiron raises Q3 guidance
* Sees Q3 revenue $41 million to $42 million
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million
* Mobileiron Inc - sees q3 NON-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be at low end of co's guidance of $41-$43 million
* Mobileiron Inc - "we believe we're on track to be cash flow positive in Q4"
* Q3 revenue view $40.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endocyte presents data on two lead clinical programs at european society for medical oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress
* Envestnet Inc - Frank Coates, CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics will join Envestnet | Yodlee as executive managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments