BRIEF-Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, inc.
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
Oct 10 Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet acquires Wheelhouse Analytics
* Envestnet Inc - terms of acquisition were not disclosed.
* Envestnet Inc - Frank Coates, CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics will join Envestnet | Yodlee as executive managing director
* InfraREIT-Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to approve preliminary order in pending rate case of Sharyland Utilities, L.P.
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million