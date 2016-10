EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico currency, stocks rally as Trump outlook fades

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Mexico's currency and stocks soared on Monday due to shrinking expectations that Republican nominee Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President. Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton faced off in a Sunday debate less than a month before the elections. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar language and talks about groping women without consent. M