BRIEF-Illumina announces preliminary revenue for Q3
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Illumina announces preliminary revenue for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Q3 revenue $607 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.3 million

* Illumina announces preliminary revenue for third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 10 percent

* Expects q4 revenue will be flat to slightly up sequentially

* Illumina -shortfall in quarterly revenue was driven by a larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in high throughput sequencing instruments

* Q3 revenue view $628.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $684.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illumina inc - estimated q3 revenue of approximately $607 million, a 10% increase compared to $550 million in q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

