BRIEF-Progress announces CEO succession

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp
* Progress announces CEO succession
* Progress Software Corp - Yogesh Gupta named CEO
* Progress Software Corp says prior to joining progress, yogesh gupta was president and chief executive officer of kaseya, inc
* Progress Software Corp - reaffirming its guidance for fiscal quarter and year ended november 30, 2016