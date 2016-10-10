BRIEF-Heritage Insurance anticipates estimated losses from hurricane Matthew to be under $100 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Provides update to hurricane Matthew initial loss projections

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - now anticipate estimated losses from hurricane Matthew to be under $100 million

* Working to adjust and pay claims of its insured that were impacted by hurricane Matthew

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - of estimated $100 million losses, $40 million will be retained by company