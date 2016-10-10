FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Luxfer group updates Q3 2016 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Luxfer group updates Q3 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc

* Luxfer group updates third-quarter 2016 guidance and announces conference call for november 8

* Advised that it anticipated weaker third-quarter trading, with certain contracted shipments rescheduled into q4

* Expect q3 adjusted eps to be approximately 12 cents below results for q1 and q2 this year

* Luxfer holdings - noted that lower defense spending was affecting demand for magnesium-based products, compounded by outage at defense customer's plant

* Temporarily closed one magnesium powder facility and laid off employees at another of co's magnesium business units

* Luxfer - defense customer's outage in may lasted longer than anticipated; customers reporting low requirements for magnesium-based products over next few months

* Normal demand for magnesium powder not expected to recover before q1 2017

* Says "we must assume that current weakness in defense-related markets will persist at least until end of 2016"

* Luxfer holdings plc - large user of our sand-casting alloys recently entered into chapter 11 protection in a u.s. Bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.